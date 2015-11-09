FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motiva Convent refinery returns small CDU to production: sources
#Commodities
November 9, 2015 / 6:57 PM / 2 years ago

Motiva Convent refinery returns small CDU to production: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] restored a small crude distillation unit to production on Sunday night at the company’s 235,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

A company spokesman declined on Monday to discuss the operation of individual units at the refinery.

“Unplanned maintenance has been completed at Convent,” said Motiva spokesman Ray Fisher.

Energy industry intelligence service Genscape reported on Monday that the 100,000-bpd unit, the smaller of two at the refinery, returned to production on Sunday night.

Motiva, a joint venture of Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Saudi Aramco [SDABO.UL], shut the unit on Thursday night to repair a leak on a heat exchanger.

The large CDU, a 130,000-bpd unit, remained in operation while repairs were under way on the small crude unit.

CDUs do the initial refining of crude oil coming into a refinery and provide feedstocks for all other units.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
