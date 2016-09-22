Shell says Norco, Louisiana chemical plant upset triggers flaring

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc said flaring on Thursday at the Norco, Louisiana manufacturing complex shared with the Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] refinery was due to an upset in Shell's chemical plant.

"The issue is said to be resolved, but flaring for next hour or so," Shell spokesman Ray Fisher said in an email at 11:39 a.m. CDT (1639 GMT) on Thursday.

The refinery and chemical plant share the safety flare system at the complex. When the flare goes off it is sometimes reported as being due to a malfunction at the refinery.

Shell is set to take over control of the 237,700-barrel-per-day refinery when Motiva co-owners Shell and Saudi Aramco divide the company's three refineries on April 1, 2017, Motiva has said.