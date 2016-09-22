FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Shell says Norco, Louisiana chemical plant upset triggers flaring
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 22, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

Shell says Norco, Louisiana chemical plant upset triggers flaring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc said flaring on Thursday at the Norco, Louisiana manufacturing complex shared with the Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] refinery was due to an upset in Shell's chemical plant.

"The issue is said to be resolved, but flaring for next hour or so," Shell spokesman Ray Fisher said in an email at 11:39 a.m. CDT (1639 GMT) on Thursday.

The refinery and chemical plant share the safety flare system at the complex. When the flare goes off it is sometimes reported as being due to a malfunction at the refinery.

Shell is set to take over control of the 237,700-barrel-per-day refinery when Motiva co-owners Shell and Saudi Aramco divide the company's three refineries on April 1, 2017, Motiva has said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.