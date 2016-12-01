FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 1, 2016 / 5:55 PM / 9 months ago

Motiva Norco refinery coker to finish restart Thursday: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] expects to complete the restart of the delayed coking unit late on Thursday at the 237,700 barrel per day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Thursday.

The 25,000 bpd coker was shut Monday to repair a leak, the sources said. The restart began on Thursday morning. Cokers increase the amount of material from a barrel of oil that can be refined into motor fuel and converts residual crude into petroleum coke.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

