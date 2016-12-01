Motiva Norco refinery coker to finish restart Thursday: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] expects to complete the restart of the delayed coking unit late on Thursday at the 237,700 barrel per day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Thursday.

The 25,000 bpd coker was shut Monday to repair a leak, the sources said. The restart began on Thursday morning. Cokers increase the amount of material from a barrel of oil that can be refined into motor fuel and converts residual crude into petroleum coke.