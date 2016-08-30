FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motiva's Norco refinery hydrocracker restart ongoing: sources
August 30, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

Motiva's Norco refinery hydrocracker restart ongoing: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises' [MOTIV.UL] restart of the 40,000 barrel per day (bpd) hydrocracking unit (HCU) at the company's 237,700 bpd Norco, Louisiana refinery was continuing on Tuesday, sources familiar with plant operations said.

A Motiva spokeswoman declined on Tuesday to discuss operations at the Norco refinery.

The HCU began restarting on Monday following a malfunction on Friday night that shut the unit for the second time in two weeks.

The hydrocracker had restarted early on Friday after completing repairs following an Aug. 20 malfunction, the sources said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba, editing by G Crosse

