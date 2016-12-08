Motiva Port Arthur refinery HCU returning to production - sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises was returning the expanded hydrocracking unit at the 603,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery to production on Wednesday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

A Motiva spokeswoman declined to discuss operations at the refinery.

The refinery is in the process of restarting the hydrocracker after completing a two-month overhaul that increased its capacity from 80,000 bpd to 105,000 bpd, sources have told Reuters.