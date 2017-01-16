Motiva Port Arthur refinery restarts gasoline unit: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] restarted on Monday the main gasoline-producing unit at its 603,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

A Motiva spokeswoman declined on Monday to discuss operations at the refinery.

The 81,000 bpd gasoline-producing Fluidic Catalytic Cracking Unit 3 was shut on Saturday when the system pumping catalyst into the unit malfunctioned, said the sources on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

The Motiva Port Arthur refinery, which is the nation's largest, has only one FCCU. Other units produce gasoline, but the motor fuel is the primary product of the FCCU.

Fine powder catalyst circulates through an FCCU to produce gasoline from gas oil received from crude distillation units at a refinery.