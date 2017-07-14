FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 minutes ago
Motiva contract worker dies after accident near Texas refinery
#TrumpInParis
#PhilipMorris
#SteelTariffs
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Hope, anguish ahead of Trump's steel tariff call
Steel
Hope, anguish ahead of Trump's steel tariff call
Inside Philip Morris' campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris' campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Wildfires reveal the dangerous side of reporting
Reuters backstory
Wildfires reveal the dangerous side of reporting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 14, 2017 / 2:31 AM / 12 minutes ago

Motiva contract worker dies after accident near Texas refinery

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A contract worker died on Thursday from injuries received in an accident while working for Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] in an area between its Port Arthur, Texas, refinery and terminal, the company said.

"The Motiva family is devastated by this news," said Greg Lucchesi, general manager of the Port Arthur refinery.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the deceased contract employee, his family and coworkers. We are focused on supporting the family and conducting a thorough investigation into the cause to ensure this never happens again."

Motiva also said the worker was an employee of Newtron Beaumont, which is an electrical and instrumentation contractor in Beaumont, Texas.

A source familiar with refinery operations said the worker was working near a crane when it apparently fell over on him.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Peter Cooney

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.