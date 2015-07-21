Motiva Port Arthur SRUs returning to normal operation

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Two sulfur recovery units were returning to normal operation at Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] 603,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Tuesday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The refinery’s Naphtha Processing Complex, which includes a 115,000 bpd naphtha hydrotreater and an 85,000 bpd reformer, were operating normally on Tuesday after disruptions last week, including a brief flange fire, the sources said.

Energy industry intelligence service Genscape said two of the six SRUs at the refinery malfunctioned on Sunday.