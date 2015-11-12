FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motiva Port Arthur refinery shuts coking unit: sources
November 12, 2015 / 7:52 PM / 2 years ago

Motiva Port Arthur refinery shuts coking unit: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] shut a 110,000 barrel per day (bpd) delayed coking unit at the company’s 603,000 bpd Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Wednesday night due to a compressor outage, sources familiar with plant operations said on Thursday.

The coker, called DCU-2, was cited as a source of flaring at the refinery, which is the nation’s largest, in a notice Motiva filed on Thursday with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Energy industry intelligence service Genscape also reported flaring from the refinery saying the source was a flare associated with the coker and other units.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Alan Crosby

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
