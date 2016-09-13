FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Motiva to proceed with Port Arthur, Texas, hydrocracker work: sources
September 13, 2016

Motiva to proceed with Port Arthur, Texas, hydrocracker work: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] will proceed with a two-month overhaul of the hydrocracker at the Port Arthur, Texas, refinery at the end of September, instead of postponing the work, sources familiar with the company's plans said on Tuesday.

Motiva weighed putting off the overhaul of the 60,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) hydrocracking unit (HCU) at the 603,000 bpd Port Arthur refinery to make up for production lost after an early August fire idled the HCU at the company's Convent, Louisiana, refinery, the sources told Reuters in August.

The 45,000 bpd heavy oil hydrocracker at the 235,000 bpd Convent refinery is expected to return to partial production by the end of the year.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Peter Cooney and Matthew Lewis

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Peter Cooney and Matthew Lewis
