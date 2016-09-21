Motiva Port Arthur refinery output unaffected by leak: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Production at Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] 603,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery was unaffected by a leak of hydrogen sulfide from Sulfur Recovery Unit 2 over the weekend, said sources familiar with plant operations on Wednesday.

Motiva filed a notice with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on Wednesday that said an estimated 301 pounds (136.5 kg) of hydrogen sulfide were released in the leak, which lasted 5-1/2 hours from Saturday night into Sunday morning.