FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan refiner Nansei halts oil refining operations due to typhoon
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
July 8, 2014 / 12:24 AM / 3 years ago

Japan refiner Nansei halts oil refining operations due to typhoon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nansei Sekiyu KK, a Japanese refiner wholly owned by Brazil’s Petrobras (PETR4.SA), said it suspended oil refining operations at its 100,000 barrels-per-day Nishihara refinery in Okinawa, southwest of Japan, on Monday evening due to an approaching typhoon.

All operations at the company’s No. 1, 2 and 3 marine berths have been also halted since Monday, while truck terminal operations were also put on hold, a company spokesman said. The restart of oil refining will come following checks on facilities from Wednesday after the typhoon passed, he added.

Emergency warnings were issued on Monday to urge people in the country’s southern islands to take maximum precautions as a super typhoon described as a “once in decades storm” is set to rake the Okinawa island chain with heavy rain and powerful winds.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.