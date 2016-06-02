Stung by weak profits, PBF delays hydrogen project at Delaware refinery: source

NEW YORK (Reuters) - PBF Energy (PBF.N) has delayed plans to build a $100 million hydrogen plant at its refinery in Delaware City, Delaware, due to weak earnings dragged down in part by unexpected problems at the facility, according to a source familiar with the plant's operations.

Construction of the hydrogen plant, which would help produce ultra-low sulfur gasoline and diesel, was scheduled to begin this year and become operational by the fall of 2017, the source said. The decision to indefinitely postpone the project was due to a weak first quarter that prompted company officials to reevaluate the plan, the source said.

A PBF spokesman did not directly address the delays, but said, "We are still actively developing the hydrogen plant project at Delaware City."

PBF recorded a $29 million loss in net income in the first quarter as refining margins were punished by a product supply overhang. PBF was not alone, as the collection of U.S. independent refiners saw their net income drop by 74 percent year-over-year in the first quarter.

The hydrogen plant would, among other things, help PBF meet new federal regulations set to go into effect on January 1 that require U.S. refiners to produce lower-sulfur gasoline. Refiners can accumulate or purchase credits to extend the deadline, but early signs suggest the cost of the credits could be significant.

Storm-related power loss at the Delaware City refinery in late January added to the woes, as it resulted in about two weeks of unplanned downtime and acceleration of planned work on a coker and hydrocracker.

Without the coker for more than two months, the refinery ran its lowest volume of heavy crudes on the East Coast since 2012, forcing them to consume lighter, more expensive feedstocks, company CEO Tom Nimbley said in an April earnings call.

Nimbley estimated that the margin loss of the planned and unplanned downtime at $75 million for the quarter.