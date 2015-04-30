PBF Energy says acquisitions possible in the future

NEW YORK (Reuters) - PBF Energy (PBF.N) executives said on Thursday they have yet to deliver on plans to grow the company through acquisitions but remained hopeful.

“We will always be interested in acquisitions,” Tom O‘Malley, executive chairman the board of directors at PBF Energy, said during an earnings call. “We pursue every one that is out there. Over time, I believe we’re going to succeed, one never knows.”

PBF Energy owns refineries in New Jersey, Delaware and Ohio.