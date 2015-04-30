FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PBF Energy says acquisitions possible in the future
April 30, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 2 years ago

PBF Energy says acquisitions possible in the future

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - PBF Energy (PBF.N) executives said on Thursday they have yet to deliver on plans to grow the company through acquisitions but remained hopeful.

“We will always be interested in acquisitions,” Tom O‘Malley, executive chairman the board of directors at PBF Energy, said during an earnings call. “We pursue every one that is out there. Over time, I believe we’re going to succeed, one never knows.”

PBF Energy owns refineries in New Jersey, Delaware and Ohio.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Bernadette Baum

