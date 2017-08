HOUSTON (Reuters) - PBF Energy is in the process of changing the alkylation tower at its Torrance refinery and has moved up planned work at the facility originally slated for January, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The company began work to put in a new alkylation tower this week at the 151,300 barrel per day refinery near Los Angeles, California, the source said.

PBF Energy declined to comment.