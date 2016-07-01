Venezuela Amuay refinery ups output, restarts distillation unit: sources

PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela (Reuters) - Venezuela's 645,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Amuay refinery has restarted a distillation unit and is now processing 350,000 bpd compared with 160,000 bpd before, a union leader and a refinery worker said on Friday.

State oil company PDVSA did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

A refinery worker who asked not to be identified said Amuay's 180,000 bpd distillation unit No. 5 was producing at 140,000 bpd.

The refinery's cat cracker is operating at around 70,000 bpd, said union leader and government critic Ivan Freites. The refinery's flexicoker unit remains shuttered but is expected to be operational again within 20 days, he said.