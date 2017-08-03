FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Pemex says fire at Tula refinery extinguished, no one hurt
August 3, 2017 / 3:14 PM / 3 hours ago

Mexico's Pemex says fire at Tula refinery extinguished, no one hurt

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A fire at a catalytic plant at a major refinery owned by Mexican national oil company Pemex has been extinguished and there were no injuries in the incident, a company official said on Thursday.

The morning fire lasted about 15 minutes, and the catalytic plant where the fire occurred - one of two such plants at the Tula refinery - was not in operation at the time, said the official with Pemex's press office.

The Tula facility, Pemex's second-largest among six domestic refineries, is located in central Hidalgo state.

It has processing capacity of 315,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude, and is currently processing about 238,000 bpd, or nearly 76 percent of its capacity, according to Pemex data from June.

Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Bernadette Baum

