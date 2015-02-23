Battered by freeze, U.S. refineries try to rebound before next chill

Lake Erie shown in this NASA MODIS (Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer) satellite image captured at 1818 GMT (1318 EST) on February 15, 2015 is more than 90% frozen according to the Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Major U.S. East Coast refineries were still working to restore operations on Monday, several days after severe cold weather triggered unit outages and drove up home heating oil futures on fears of tight supplies.

The refineries, which account for more than two-thirds of production in the region, got a brief reprieve from the burst of cold weather on Sunday, but another front with sub-zero temperatures is expected to sweep through late on Monday.

New York futures for ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) - used for heating in much of the Northeast - extended Friday’s sharp gains in early trading, rising by another 4 percent on expectations of increased demand and supply worries.

Monroe Energy, a subsidiary of Delta Airlines Inc, restarted the fluid catalytic catcracker at its 185,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, a spokesman said. But a source said on Monday that the main gasoline producing unit was running only at a little bit more than half of its capacity.

A company spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the catalytic cracker.

Genscape also reported that the unit was up and running again, two days after it and other units had been shut when cold weather froze the river water used for cooling.

The restart did not appear to have been seriously affected by the discovery of a leak into nearby waters. The U.S. Coast Guard in the Philadelphia port said a spill involving a few gallons of oil was reported around 2 p.m. Sunday.

But Philadelphia Energy Solutions’ 335,000-barrel-per-day refinery, the region’s largest, suffered more woes over the weekend, shutting down a boiler in its Girard Point section, a person familiar with the facility said Sunday.

Boiler issues have hampered production at the plant in the past. The problem with the boiler is part of an array of problems brought on by the severe cold.

Production remained hampered Sunday in the Point Breeze section, a source said, after the 53,000 bpd catalytic cracker in the section lost some steam on Friday, resulting in production slowdowns.

The company did not respond to a request for comment.

The fluid catalytic cracker, the crude unit and a vacuum distillation unit remain down at Girard Point for planned maintenance.

Phillips 66 experienced delays due in part to the winter freeze on Friday in restarting a crude unit at its 238,000-bpd Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey. The 238,000 bpd unit had been shut for around a week of planned maintenance on Feb. 4.

The company plans on restarting the unit today, a source said Monday.

A company spokesman declined to comment on the status of the crude unit, but said there was no planned maintenance currently underway at the facility.