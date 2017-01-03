FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
PES to run FCC at reduced rates at Philadelphia refinery: source
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
January 3, 2017 / 5:51 PM / 8 months ago

PES to run FCC at reduced rates at Philadelphia refinery: source

Jarrett Renshaw

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Philadelphia Energy Solutions will run the 90,000 barrel-per-day gasoline-making unit in the Girard Point section of its Philadelphia refinery complex at reduced rates as repairs are made to a related boiler, according to a source familiar with the plant's operations.

The repairs to the boiler, which was damaged last week, are expected to last "a while," the source said.

The boiler problems are just the latest snag to hit the 335,000 bpd refinery complex.

PES advanced planned work on a 44,000 bpd reformer and unifiner unit, along with a 60,000 bpd hydrotreater, after a fire last month. The units are located in separate sections of the refinery, known as Point Breeze.

The company also significantly cut production rates at a 60,000 bpd diesel-producing unit because of the ongoing work in Point Breeze.

A company spokeswoman declined to comment, saying the company does not discuss daily operations.

Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.