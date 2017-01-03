PES to run FCC at reduced rates at Philadelphia refinery: source

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Philadelphia Energy Solutions will run the 90,000 barrel-per-day gasoline-making unit in the Girard Point section of its Philadelphia refinery complex at reduced rates as repairs are made to a related boiler, according to a source familiar with the plant's operations.

The repairs to the boiler, which was damaged last week, are expected to last "a while," the source said.

The boiler problems are just the latest snag to hit the 335,000 bpd refinery complex.

PES advanced planned work on a 44,000 bpd reformer and unifiner unit, along with a 60,000 bpd hydrotreater, after a fire last month. The units are located in separate sections of the refinery, known as Point Breeze.

The company also significantly cut production rates at a 60,000 bpd diesel-producing unit because of the ongoing work in Point Breeze.

A company spokeswoman declined to comment, saying the company does not discuss daily operations.