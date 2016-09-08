Poland's Lotos may sign long-term oil supply deal with Iran
KRYNICA-ZDROJ, Poland Polish refiner Lotos could sign a long-term oil deal with Iran after receiving its first supplies from Iran last month, the deputy head of Lotos said on Thursday.
NEW YORK Philadelphia Energy Solutions (PESC.N) told employees Wednesday it was slashing benefits and seeks to reduce staff due to weak gasoline margins and high costs for renewable fuel credits, according to a company letter obtained by Reuters.
The company said it would defer capital projects, including planned autumn maintenance, along with additional work aimed at meeting new federal regulations calling for lower fuel sulfur levels.
BEIJING/SINGAPORE China's coal producers have sought government approval for a plan to increase output, sources said on Thursday, partially reversing efforts to cut capacity that has sent prices soaring and depleted domestic stockpiles this year.
LONDON South African gold explorer White Rivers Exploration (WRE) aims to raise up to 30 million pounds ($40 million) with a dual stock market listing in London and Johannesburg next year to help it to develop one of the world's largest bullion deposits.