Phillips 66 shuts San Francisco Bay marine terminal due to oily sheen

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Phillips 66 on Wednesday shut a marine terminal at its Rodeo refinery in the San Francisco Bay Area after discovering a light oily sheen on nearby water, a spokesman for the company said by email on Wednesday.

The company said a tanker is berthed outside of the marine terminal, but it was not yet clear if that was the cause of the sheen. The exact volume released is still being determined and the cause of the incident is under investigation, the spokesman said.