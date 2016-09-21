FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Phillips 66 shuts San Francisco Bay marine terminal due to oily sheen
September 21, 2016 / 8:36 PM / a year ago

Phillips 66 shuts San Francisco Bay marine terminal due to oily sheen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Gasoline prices are displayed at a Phillips 66 station in Moscow Mills, Missouri January 17, 2015.Whitney Curtis/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Phillips 66 on Wednesday shut a marine terminal at its Rodeo refinery in the San Francisco Bay Area after discovering a light oily sheen on nearby water, a spokesman for the company said by email on Wednesday.

The company said a tanker is berthed outside of the marine terminal, but it was not yet clear if that was the cause of the sheen. The exact volume released is still being determined and the cause of the incident is under investigation, the spokesman said.

Reporting by Liz Hampton

