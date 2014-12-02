Phillips 66 shuts FCC at Borger, texas refinery for work

(Reuters) - Phillips 66 reported the shutdown of the fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) Unit 40 starting Monday at its 146,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Borger, Texas refinery, according to a filing with the state pollution regulator.

The unit was expected to be started up on Dec.23, the filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said.

The heavy oil catalytic cracking Unit 40 has a capacity of 30,000 bpd, as per IIR Energy data available via Eikon.

Borger, which is managed by Phillips, is a 50-50 joint venture between Phillips and Cenovus Energy Inc