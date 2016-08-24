FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Phillips 66 shuts gasoline-producing unit at Westlake refinery: sources
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
August 24, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

Phillips 66 shuts gasoline-producing unit at Westlake refinery: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Gasoline prices are displayed at a Phillips 66 station in Moscow Mills, Missouri January 17, 2015.Whitney Curtis/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Phillips 66 shut a gasoline-making reformer unit at its 260,000 barrel-per-day Westlake, Louisiana refinery earlier this month, and advanced planned work on the unit, two sources familiar with the work said on Wednesday.

The unit is slated to return to return to service in mid-September, the sources said. The reformer has the ability to process 34,000 bpd of crude.

The plant is still on schedule to shut a coker unit in March, they said. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.