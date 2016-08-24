Phillips 66 shuts gasoline-producing unit at Westlake refinery: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Phillips 66 shut a gasoline-making reformer unit at its 260,000 barrel-per-day Westlake, Louisiana refinery earlier this month, and advanced planned work on the unit, two sources familiar with the work said on Wednesday.

The unit is slated to return to return to service in mid-September, the sources said. The reformer has the ability to process 34,000 bpd of crude.

The plant is still on schedule to shut a coker unit in March, they said. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.