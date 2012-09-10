FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2012 / 6:51 PM / 5 years ago

Phillips: no Bayway fire, did not file regulatory report

Janet McGurty

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Phillips 66 (PSX.N) said on Monday there was no fire at its 238,000 barrel-per-day Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey, after a report was made to state environmental regulators that black smoke was coming from the plant on Sunday.

Rich Johnson, a spokesman for Phillips 66, said the company did not report smoke at the Bayway refinery.

“It was an erroneous report filed with NJDEP by an unknown third party,” he said.

“There was never any smoke or fire at the refinery.”

The filing with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection linked the smoke to a previous incident involving “smoke dust.”

There was no market impact, according to market sources.

“I heard it was just smoke. That’s it,” said one New York Harbor products trader.

According to a Linden police and fire representative, neither departments were called to assist with the incident.

Reporting By Janet McGurty; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer, Marguerita Choy and Tim Dobbyn

