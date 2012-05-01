Employee dies after fall at Phillips refinery

HOUSTON (Reuters) - An employee died after a Monday afternoon fall at the ConocoPhillips refinery in Borger, Texas, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

KVII-TV in Amarillo, Texas, reported the man fell from a height of 100 feet. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

“ConocoPhillips deeply regrets the loss of our employee and wishes to extend sympathy to the employee’s family, friends and co-workers,” said spokesman Rich Johnson. “ConocoPhillips is investigating the cause of the accident.”

ConocoPhillips split into two companies on Tuesday. The Borger refinery is now owned by the Phillips 66 Co.