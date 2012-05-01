FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Employee dies after fall at Phillips refinery
May 1, 2012 / 9:41 PM / 5 years ago

Employee dies after fall at Phillips refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - An employee died after a Monday afternoon fall at the ConocoPhillips refinery in Borger, Texas, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

KVII-TV in Amarillo, Texas, reported the man fell from a height of 100 feet. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

“ConocoPhillips deeply regrets the loss of our employee and wishes to extend sympathy to the employee’s family, friends and co-workers,” said spokesman Rich Johnson. “ConocoPhillips is investigating the cause of the accident.”

ConocoPhillips split into two companies on Tuesday. The Borger refinery is now owned by the Phillips 66 Co.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer

