FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Phillips 66 to modernize FCC at Bayway, New Jersey refinery
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
February 3, 2016 / 2:47 AM / 2 years ago

Phillips 66 to modernize FCC at Bayway, New Jersey refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Phillips 66 said on Tuesday it was planning to modernize the Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) unit at the Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey.

The project would include replacing the existing older reactor with modern technology that will increase gasoline and diesel yield by about 4,000 barrels per day, Dennis Nuss, a company spokesman said.

The company said the overall unit capacity of the FCC will remain unchanged at 145,000 bpd.

The Bayway refinery processes 238,000 bpd of crude oil and houses the largest FCC on the U.S. East Coast.

Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.