Phillips 66 to modernize FCC at Bayway, New Jersey refinery

(Reuters) - Phillips 66 said on Tuesday it was planning to modernize the Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) unit at the Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey.

The project would include replacing the existing older reactor with modern technology that will increase gasoline and diesel yield by about 4,000 barrels per day, Dennis Nuss, a company spokesman said.

The company said the overall unit capacity of the FCC will remain unchanged at 145,000 bpd.

The Bayway refinery processes 238,000 bpd of crude oil and houses the largest FCC on the U.S. East Coast.