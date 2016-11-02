Shell Deer Park gasoline unit to restart Wednesday: sources

Logos of Shell is pictured at a gas station in the western Canakkale province, Turkey April 25, 2016.

(Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s 285,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery plans to restart the gasoline unit on Wednesday after repairing thin piping found last week at the end of a planned overhaul, sources familiar with plant operations said.

A Shell spokesman said on Wednesday that operations at the Deer Park refinery were stable.

The 70,000-bpd, gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit was shut on Sept. 12 for the overhaul, which was scheduled to end in the last full week of October but was delayed after the discovery of thin piping on the unit.

The Deer Park refinery is a 50-50 joint venture between Shell and Peroleos Mexicanos [PEMX.UL].