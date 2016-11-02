FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Shell Deer Park gasoline unit to restart Wednesday: sources
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 2, 2016 / 3:46 PM / 10 months ago

Shell Deer Park gasoline unit to restart Wednesday: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Logos of Shell is pictured at a gas station in the western Canakkale province, Turkey April 25, 2016.Murad Sezer/File Photo

(Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s 285,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery plans to restart the gasoline unit on Wednesday after repairing thin piping found last week at the end of a planned overhaul, sources familiar with plant operations said.

A Shell spokesman said on Wednesday that operations at the Deer Park refinery were stable.

The 70,000-bpd, gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit was shut on Sept. 12 for the overhaul, which was scheduled to end in the last full week of October but was delayed after the discovery of thin piping on the unit.

The Deer Park refinery is a 50-50 joint venture between Shell and Peroleos Mexicanos [PEMX.UL].

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.