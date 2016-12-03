FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Shell JV Deer Park refinery repairing reforming unit: sources
December 2, 2016 / 11:46 PM / 9 months ago

Shell JV Deer Park refinery repairing reforming unit: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc was on Friday repairing a catalytic reforming unit at the 285,500 barrel per day (bpd) joint-venture refinery in Deer Park, Texas, sources familiar with plant operations said.

A leak was discovered on Wednesday near a valve on the 45,900 bpd Catalytic Reformer 3 at the refinery, according to a notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The length of time needed to repair the leak was not known, the sources said.

The Deer Park refinery is a 50-50 joint venture between Shell and Mexico's national oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) [PEMX.UL].

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
