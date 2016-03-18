FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shell JV Deer Park gasoline unit out of production: sources
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
March 18, 2016 / 12:56 AM / a year ago

Shell JV Deer Park gasoline unit out of production: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The gasoline-producing unit at Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s joint-venture 316,600 barrel per day (bpd) Deer Park, Texas, refinery has been out of production since Wednesday night when a leak was discovered in a pipe on the unit, sources familiar with plant operations said on Thursday.

The 70,000 bpd fluidic catalytic cracking unit has been kept at operating temperature and circulating gas oil feedstock while Shell works to repair the leak of naphtha in an overhead line on the FCCU, the sources said.

The Deer Park refinery is a 50-50 joint venture between Shell and Mexico’s national oil company, Petroleos Mexicanos.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.