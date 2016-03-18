Shell JV Deer Park gasoline unit out of production: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The gasoline-producing unit at Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s joint-venture 316,600 barrel per day (bpd) Deer Park, Texas, refinery has been out of production since Wednesday night when a leak was discovered in a pipe on the unit, sources familiar with plant operations said on Thursday.

The 70,000 bpd fluidic catalytic cracking unit has been kept at operating temperature and circulating gas oil feedstock while Shell works to repair the leak of naphtha in an overhead line on the FCCU, the sources said.

The Deer Park refinery is a 50-50 joint venture between Shell and Mexico’s national oil company, Petroleos Mexicanos.