8 months ago
Shell Martinez, California, refinery ops stable after brief power outage
December 20, 2016 / 2:02 AM / 8 months ago

Shell Martinez, California, refinery ops stable after brief power outage

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc said operations were stabilized at its 156,400 barrel per day Martinez refinery near San Francisco after a brief power outage Monday afternoon.

"We were affected by a temporary, partial power outage about 1330 pm (local time) this afternoon, which impacted our operations...The power was restored shortly before 1400 pm and operations are stabilized," Shell spokesman Ray Fisher said in an email.

The company did not identify the units involved in the incident or say whether there was any production impact.

Shell reported that the refinery lost power on Monday, according to a filing with the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

There were no injuries or evacuations as a result of the outage and its cause was under investigation, the notice said.

Flare was activated in response to the incident, Fisher said, adding that the company does not expect any adverse health impacts from this event.

The Contra Costa Health Services issued a notice on Monday warning individuals with respiratory conditions to take precaution and avoid the area around the Martinez refinery.

Odors were also being reported off the site of the refinery, the notice said.

County health officials had lifted the health alert for the area around the refinery, a report from ktvu.com said.

Reporting by Liz Hampton and Erwin Seba in Houston and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler, Bernard Orr

