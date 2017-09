The logo of Shell is pictured at the 26th World Gas Conference in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc reported it was restarting unspecified units at its Scotford, Alberta, facility, according to a community information line message.

The event could lead to intermittent flaring over the next48 hours, the company said in the message recorded over the weekend.

Shell runs a 255,000-barrel-per-day oil sands upgraderfacility and a 100,000-bpd refinery at Scotford.