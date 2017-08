A logo of Shell is pictured at a gas station in the western Canakkale province, Turkey April 25, 2016.

(Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell reported restarting an unspecified unit at its Scotford, Alberta, facility on Saturday, according to a community information line message.

There may be intermittent flaring for the next 48 hours, the message added.

The Scotford facility houses a 100,000-barrel-per-day refinery and a 255,000-barrel-per-day oil sands upgrader.