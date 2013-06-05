Tesoro warns of planned flaring at Carson, CA, refinery

(Reuters) - Tesoro Corp warned of planned flaring at its 265,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Carson, California, according to a filing with state pollution regulators on Wednesday.

The filing with the South Coast Air Quality Management District listed event start date as June 7, 5:00 a.m.(local time) and event end date as June 11, 11:59 p.m.(local time).

A refinery uses its safety flare when hydrocarbons cannot be processed normally due to a malfunction or planned work.

Tesoro took over the refinery from BP on June 1 as part of a $2.5-million purchase.

(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to OFD/INFO)

(The story corrects refinery owner in story to Tesoro from BP.)