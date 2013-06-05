FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tesoro warns of planned flaring at Carson, CA, refinery
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 5, 2013 / 7:05 PM / in 4 years

Tesoro warns of planned flaring at Carson, CA, refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tesoro Corp warned of planned flaring at its 265,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Carson, California, according to a filing with state pollution regulators on Wednesday.

The filing with the South Coast Air Quality Management District listed event start date as June 7, 5:00 a.m.(local time) and event end date as June 11, 11:59 p.m.(local time).

A refinery uses its safety flare when hydrocarbons cannot be processed normally due to a malfunction or planned work.

Tesoro took over the refinery from BP on June 1 as part of a $2.5-million purchase.

(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to OFD/INFO)

(The story corrects refinery owner in story to Tesoro from BP.)

Bangalore Commodities & Energy desk; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.