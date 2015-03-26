FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesoro sees restarting Martinez, Calif., refinery beginning Friday
March 26, 2015 / 11:37 PM / 2 years ago

Tesoro sees restarting Martinez, Calif., refinery beginning Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tesoro Corp said it anticipates restarting its strike-hit Golden Eagle refinery in Martinez, California, on Friday, according to a filing with Contra Costa Health Services.

The company expects the sequenced start-up of the 166,000 barrel-per-day refinery to take about two weeks and during this period there might be flaring at the facility, the filing said.

Workers at the Martinez refinery ratified a new contract and ended a 52-day strike at that plant, the United Steelworkers union (USW) said on Wednesday.

Tesoro workers walked off their jobs on Feb. 1 as part of the national strike that later spread to 15 plants, including 12 refineries accounting for one-fifth of U.S. crude oil refining capacity.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

