Tesoro says startup activities continue at its San Francisco-area refinery

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Startup activities at Tesoro Corp.’s 166,000 barrel-per-day Martinez refinery near San Francisco have entered a third day following a power outage on Jan. 2, a spokesman for the company said on Wednesday.

The outage, which resulted in a shutdown of multiple units, supported San Francisco CARBOB prices this week which rose roughly 2.5 cents this week to a 37.5-cent a gallon premium to the NYMEX. Prices had been stagnant for the past few weeks.

Unplanned maintenance continues at the Wilmington portion of Tesoro’s refinery near Los Angeles.