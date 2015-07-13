Total Port Arthur SRU operating normally after upset: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A sulfur recovery unit was back to normal operations after tripping out of production on Saturday at Total SA’s 225,500-barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

Production was reduced at the refinery due to the malfunctioning of the SRU, which extracts sulfur from pollutants removed during the production of motor fuels in compliance with U.S. environmental rules.

Total reported the malfunction in a notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.