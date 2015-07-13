FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Total Port Arthur SRU operating normally after upset: sources
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
July 13, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 2 years ago

Total Port Arthur SRU operating normally after upset: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A sulfur recovery unit was back to normal operations after tripping out of production on Saturday at Total SA’s 225,500-barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

Production was reduced at the refinery due to the malfunctioning of the SRU, which extracts sulfur from pollutants removed during the production of motor fuels in compliance with U.S. environmental rules.

Total reported the malfunction in a notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.