HOUSTON (Reuters) - Total SA began shutting a 60,000 barrel per day (bpd)coking unit on Monday at the company’s 225,500 bpd Port Arthur, Texas, refinery for a planned overhaul that could last up to 60 days, said sources familiar with plant operations.

In addition to the coker, a 51,000 bpd vacuum distillation unit, a naphtha hydrotreater and sulfur recovery units will also be shut for the work, the sources said.