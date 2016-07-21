FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S. refinery margins rise in three of five regions: Credit Suisse
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
July 21, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

U.S. refinery margins rise in three of five regions: Credit Suisse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A safety flare is seen at the Valero St. Charles oil refinery during a tour of the refinery in Norco, Louisiana August 15, 2008.Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Refining margins increased in three of the five U.S. petroleum districts in the week ended July 15, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report.

Margins in the East Coast (Brent) region gained the most, by 51 cents to $8.07 a barrel, followed by the West Coast (Alaska North Slope) region, where margins were up by 44 cents at $20.44 per barrel.

The Gulf Coast (Light Louisiana Sweet) region's margins rose 5 cents to $9.38 per barrel.

Margins in the Midwest (West Texas Intermediate) region decreased the most, by $1.20 to $11.52 per barrel, while margins in the Rockies (West Texas Intermediate) region fell by $1.09 to $26.77 per barrel.

Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.