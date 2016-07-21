U.S. refinery margins rise in three of five regions: Credit Suisse

A safety flare is seen at the Valero St. Charles oil refinery during a tour of the refinery in Norco, Louisiana August 15, 2008.

(Reuters) - Refining margins increased in three of the five U.S. petroleum districts in the week ended July 15, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report.

Margins in the East Coast (Brent) region gained the most, by 51 cents to $8.07 a barrel, followed by the West Coast (Alaska North Slope) region, where margins were up by 44 cents at $20.44 per barrel.

The Gulf Coast (Light Louisiana Sweet) region's margins rose 5 cents to $9.38 per barrel.

Margins in the Midwest (West Texas Intermediate) region decreased the most, by $1.20 to $11.52 per barrel, while margins in the Rockies (West Texas Intermediate) region fell by $1.09 to $26.77 per barrel.