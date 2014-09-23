Exclusive: Valero Meraux refinery shutting gasoline unit a year early - sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp is permanently shuttering the 38,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit at its 125,000-bpd Meraux, Louisiana, refinery by mid-October, more than a year ahead of a regulator’s deadline, sources familiar with operations at the plant said on Tuesday.

A Valero spokesman declined to discuss operations at the refinery.

The FCCU and an alkylation unit that produces 7,300 bpd in octane-boosting additives for gasoline are expected to be mothballed by mid-October when a refinery overhaul that began in late July ends, the sources said.

Valero had agreed with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to permanently shut the FCCU by the end of 2015 to bring the refinery east of New Orleans into compliance with environmental rules.

Valero Chairman Bill Klesse said in March that the Meraux refinery FCC might be shut ahead of the deadline.

“We are converting the Meraux refinery to a full (hydrocracking unit) refinery,” Klesse said. “We have to shut the FCC at the end of 2015. It may go down earlier.”

Valero planned to keep the FCCU in operation as long as it was profitable, Klesse said in March.

The sources said Valero decided during the overhaul, which was originally projected to wrap up next week, to shut the FCCU as opposed to fixing it to keep it in operation into next year.

“They didn’t want to spend any more money to fix it up when they’ll just have to shut it down,” one of the sources said.

Valero is adding 20,000 bpd in hydrocracking capacity to the 35,000 bpd currently at the Meraux refinery. A hydrocracker places gasoil produced by a crude unit under high pressure and heat in the presence of hydrogen to make gasoline and diesel.

It can be configured to produce more diesel than gasoline. Valero plans to configure the hydrocracker to produce 85 percent diesel up from the current 35 percent. Diesel has become a lucrative export for U.S. Gulf Coast refiners.

An FCCU uses a very fine powder known as catalyst to convert gasoil into unfinished gasoline. Fluidic refers to the catalyst, which acts like a fluid in the unit.

Hydrocrackers are best configured for refineries that utilize heavy, sour crude oil like that imported from Mexico and Venezuela.

Valero is not the only refiner to consider idling a gasoline producing unit. Marathon Petroleum Corp is considering closing a 60,000-bpd FCCU at its 451,000-bpd Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, sources have told Reuters

Valero’s 205,000 bpd St. Charles refinery in Norco, Louisiana, located 35 miles (56 km) west of the Meraux refinery, has an FCCU with a daily production capacity of 100,000 barrels.

Similarly, Marathon’s Galveston Bay refinery also has a 120,000 bpd FCCU.

Valero has also increased the hydrocracking capacity at its Port Arthur, Texas, and St. Charles refineries.