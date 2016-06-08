Valero plans Port Arthur refinery multi-unit overhaul: sources

Gas prices at a Valero gas station are pictured, as vehicles drive by, in Los Angeles, California January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp plans a multi-unit overhaul at its 335,000 barrel per day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, scheduled to begin in mid-September and continue through October, two sources familiar with plant operations said.

The refinery’s 75,000 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit and 16,900 bpd alkylation unit will remain in operation while other units are shut, the sources said.

A company spokeswoman declined on Wednesday to discuss the company’s plans.

The work is expected to take 45 days to complete, the sources said.

“It’s just about the whole refinery,” one of the sources said about the scope of the overhaul.