HOUSTON (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp on Friday was increasing production on the large crude distillation unit (CDU) at the company's 335,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 268,000-bpd AVU-146 CDU was cut back to 120,000 bpd for repairs following a fire on Tuesday. AVU-146 was operating at 175,000 bpd on Friday morning, the sources said. Repairs were completed on Thursday.