Valero preparing to restart Memphis refinery -sources
#Commodities
June 8, 2015 / 8:03 PM / 2 years ago

Valero preparing to restart Memphis refinery -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp was preparing to restart production units at its 180,000 barrel per day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee, refinery, which was hit by a power interruption on Sunday, sources familiar with plant operations said.

The refinery plans to restart the smaller of two crude distillation units on Monday night and proceed with bringing the other production units into production on Tuesday, the sources said.

A Valero spokesman said he did not have information available about the status of operations at the refinery.

The refinery was one of 12,000 customers in the Memphis area that lost power on Sunday due to a malfunction at a third-party power provider.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Diane Craft and Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
