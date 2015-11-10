Valero's Port Arthur large CDU affected by HTU upset: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The large crude distillation unit at Valero Energy Corp’s 335,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery was affected by the malfunction of a hydrotreating unit on Tuesday, according to sources familiar with plant operations.

The malfunction of the 47,000-bpd Gulfiner hydrotreater due to a leak and compressor shutdown quickly affected the 50,000 bpd Platformer reforming unit and then the 268,000 bpd CDU known as AVU 146, the sources said.

Valero was working on fixing the malfunction overnight and hopes to restore normal production on Wednesday, according to the sources.

A hydrotreater uses hydrogen to remove sulfur from motor fuel in compliance with U.S. environmental regulations. A reformer converts low-octane refining byproducts into gasoline blending components that boost octane in gasoline.

A crude distillation unit does the initial refining of crude oil coming into a refinery and provides feedstock for all other units.