FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Valero's Port Arthur large CDU affected by HTU upset: sources
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
November 10, 2015 / 11:17 PM / 2 years ago

Valero's Port Arthur large CDU affected by HTU upset: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The large crude distillation unit at Valero Energy Corp’s 335,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery was affected by the malfunction of a hydrotreating unit on Tuesday, according to sources familiar with plant operations.

The malfunction of the 47,000-bpd Gulfiner hydrotreater due to a leak and compressor shutdown quickly affected the 50,000 bpd Platformer reforming unit and then the 268,000 bpd CDU known as AVU 146, the sources said.

Valero was working on fixing the malfunction overnight and hopes to restore normal production on Wednesday, according to the sources.

A hydrotreater uses hydrogen to remove sulfur from motor fuel in compliance with U.S. environmental regulations. A reformer converts low-octane refining byproducts into gasoline blending components that boost octane in gasoline.

A crude distillation unit does the initial refining of crude oil coming into a refinery and provides feedstock for all other units.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.