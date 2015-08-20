Chevron to shut units at Pascagoula refinery for work in March 2016: source

A Chevron gas station sign is pictured at one of their retain gas stations in Cardiff, California October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Chevron Corp is set to shut key processing units at its 324,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Pascagoula, Mississippi, refinery for work in March 2016, according to a person familiar with the plant.

Chevron will shut the crude unit, catalytic cracking unit and sulfur recovery unit, according to the source. The fluid catalytic cracking unit is capable of processing 78,750 bpd, and the crude unit can process 162,500 bpd.

Chevron did not immediately respond to inquiries about the work.