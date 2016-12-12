U.S. gasoline margin jumps as PES considers advancing planned work

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Philadelphia Energy Solutions (PES) is considering advancing planned work after a weekend fire at its Philadelphia refinery complex, sparking a jump on Monday in the traded cost to refine crude oil into gasoline.

The U.S. gasoline crack spread, a key indicator in refining margins, jumped by 3.48 percent to $12.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, in the minutes after Reuters reported that PES may move up work to upgrade units to new fuel standards.

In the New York Harbor, traders said cash gasoline prices were stronger on the PES news, but they also cited a power outage on Sunday at Lyondell Basell Industries' refinery in Houston as supportive.

PES shut a 44,000 bpd unifiner, known locally as the 864 unit, and an associated 44,000 bpd reformer after a fire on Saturday night.

The units sit in the hydrodesulfurization section of the refinery, which helps strip sulfur and other impurities from gasoline and boost octane.

A PES spokeswoman confirmed the Saturday night fire but declined to speak on operational issues.

The hydrodesulfurization section was slated to undergo significant planned work in October aimed at preparing to meet new U.S. fuel standards that come into effect on Jan. 1, but the work was delayed to March due to financial considerations.

However, company officials are considering advancing the work in the aftermath of the fire, the source said Monday.

The decision may rest on the extent of the damage to the unifiner unit. The source said the damage "appears significant."

If the company advances the planned work, other units in the section, such as low sulfur gasoline unit, vacuum gas unit and light ends unit, will also be shut down.