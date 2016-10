DUBAI Saudi Arabian state oil giant Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] denied on Sunday it had bid for the purchase of LynodellBasell Industries NV's [LYB.N] refinery in Houston.

Sources familiar with the matter had told Reuters on Friday that at least three firms including Aramco had bid over $1 billion for the refinery, with the Saudi firm seen as the front-runner among the bidders.

"The company did not bid for the referred venture," an Aramco statement said.

(Reporting By Maha El Dahan, Editing by William Maclean)