HOUSTON Differing estimates between would-be buyers and Lyondell Basell Industries about the value of the company's Houston refinery led to no sale of the plant in 2016, Chief Executive Bob Patel on Friday.

"So it's really at the end of the day our view of value versus the buyer's view of value," Patel said during a conference call to discuss fourth quarter results with Wall Street analysts.

