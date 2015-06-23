FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marathon Galveston Bay workers OK contract, end five-month strike
#U.S.
June 23, 2015 / 10:50 PM / 2 years ago

Marathon Galveston Bay workers OK contract, end five-month strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Striking workers from Marathon Petroleum Corp’s Galveston Bay Refinery ratified a new contract on Tuesday, ending a five-month strike, said local union officials.

About 90 percent of the more than 1,000 workers cast secret ballots at their local union hall in Texas City, Texas, within sight of the 451,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery on Monday and Tuesday to end the work stoppage that began on Feb. 1.

Under terms of the contract and accompanying return-to-work agreement, the workers will begin resuming their jobs on July 6. Marathon has kept the refinery in operation using temporary replacement workers.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio

