Marathon Galveston Bay workers approve contract, end 5-month strike

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Striking workers from Marathon Petroleum Corp’s Galveston Bay Refinery ratified a new contract on Tuesday, ending a five-month strike, said local union officials.

About 90 percent of the more than 1,000 workers cast secret ballots at their local union hall in Texas City, Texas, on Monday and Tuesday to end the work stoppage that began on Feb. 1 at the 451,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery

Under terms of the contract and accompanying return-to-work agreement, the workers will begin resuming their jobs on July 6. Marathon has kept the refinery in operation using temporary replacement workers.

“We are pleased to learn that our union-represented employees voted to ratify the settlement offer which was agreed to by the company and the union (negotiating) ommittee,” said Marathon spokesman Brandon Daniels on Tuesday night.

The ratification was narrowly approved, said Larry Burchfield, vice president of United Steelworkers union (USW) Local 13-1, which represents the Galveston Bay Refinery workers.

Local 13-1 rejected two previous contract proposals from Marathon.

The Galveston Bay Refinery was the last of 15 plants where workers walked off their jobs in February after talks broke down between USW negotiators and U.S. refinery and chemical plant owners for a new national agreement on pay, benefits and safety policies.

About half of the strikes ended in the four weeks after a new national agreement was reached on March 12 but the others continued until plant owners and USW local unions hammered out bagreements on local issues.

The Galveston Bay strike continued as the union said Marathon’s proposals threatened worker safety and job security.

Burchfield said the struggle strengthened the local union’s membership.

“The solidarity that has come from this strike is overwhelming,” he said.

Burchfield praised union members for their behavior throughout the strike.

“There isn’t a membership I would rather be in a fight with,” he said.

Burchfield said the strike led to an agreement that was greatly improved from the previously rejected offers.