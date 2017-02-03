HOUSTON A Trump administration proposal to tax imports from Mexico would affect operations at the Lyondell Basell Industries Houston refinery, Chief Executive Bob Patel said on Friday.

"We import most of the crude oil that we process there, as you know, so it would have an impact," Patel said during a conference call to discuss fourth quarter results with Wall Street analysts.

He also said the impact could be mitigated by reductions in corporate taxes and environmental regulations being considered by the federal government.

